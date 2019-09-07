Trinity Fellowship Church of Amarillo opens new campus in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Trinity Fellowship Church of Amarillo:

Trinity Fellowship Church of Amarillo, Texas is opening the doors to their Lubbock Campus, located at 10326 Upland Ave, this weekend.

The Lubbock campus will be the eighth Trinity Fellowship location. Church services will begin September 8, 2019, happening every Sunday at 11:00 am.

Senior Pastor Jimmy Witcher says, “At Trinity Fellowship, our purpose is to help you and your family Experience God, Find Community, and Fulfill Your Purpose. Everything we do at each of our campuses is wrapped up in those three things. We are excited to be in the amazing community of Lubbock, and we look forward to all God will do at our new Lubbock campus!”

Trinity Fellowship believes God intended for His people to live: in His Presence, with others, being who God has called His people to be and doing what He has called them to do.

Lubbock Campus Pastor Rick Vieira adds, “We are committed to family ministry and have incredible environments for birth through 12th grade to come and experience God. We’d love to have you and your family join us as we open our doors in the Lubbock community.”

Beginning September 8, 2019, Trinity Fellowship Church services will take place on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. at the Lubbock Campus. Trinity Fellowship is one church in many locations, as detailed below:

Amarillo: 5000 Hollywood Road, 503 E. Willow Creek, and 2817 SE 34th

Lubbock: 10326 Upland Ave.

Decatur: 2950 West Highway 380

Pampa: 2225 North Hobart

Wellington: 1301 Fort Worth St.

Wichita Falls: 3709 Gregory St.

(News release from Trinity Fellowship Church of Amarillo)