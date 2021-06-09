Triple-digit heat, isolated thunderstorm chance Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and most of the South Plains region is forecast to reach triple-digit high temperatures for the first time this year on Wednesday.

In addition to the heat, there is a small chance for a thunderstorm or two to possibly develop along the dryline late this afternoon and early this evening over the eastern half of the area.

Daytime high temperatures on Wednesday will range between 100 and 105 degrees. It may be “slightly” cooler in parts of the Rolling Plains due to higher relative humidity ahead of the dryline. However, temperatures in those areas will still hover around 100 degrees.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorm development is not certain, but if a storm or two can manage to develop, they will be capable of producing wind gusts of 60 mph+ and hail up to one inch in diameter.



(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

