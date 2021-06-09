Triple digit temperatures can’t keep Texas Tech baseball fans away

LUBBOCK, Texas — With nearly record heat predicted for Friday afternoon, fans going to the NCAA Baseball Super Regional game where the Red Raiders take on Stanford will need to keep an eye on the temperature in addition to the score.

Despite the forecasted triple digit temperatures on Friday, tickets for the Super Regional game are already sold out

Ahead of the game, Tech Athletics shared its plan to help the full stadium of fans beat the heat:

Texas Tech will have double the amount of EMS staff onsite

Fans can bring up to 20 oz. bottles of unopened water, as long as it’s not frozen

There will be water refilling stations near the front gate

There will be cooling fans throughout the concourse

There will be a heat management station staffed by EMS near the 3rd base line, offering water, sunscreen and a cooling fan

Texas Tech Senior Associate Athletics Director, Robert Giovannetti, said he’s thankful for all the fans who show up no matter the weather, whether it’s snowing or making you sweat bullets.

“Our fans have stuck with us. Our fans have been loyal … We appreciate that, we want them to care of themselves but come out and have a great time. This is the payoff for everything else, when you come out and you’re cold in February and March, and when you’re struggling through different things. This is the payoff when you get to play Super Regional Baseball. You don’t ever want to take it for granted. You don’t want to take this for granted,” Giovannetti said.