Triumph Public High Schools extend COVID-19 closure until April 24

SAN ANTONIO (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Triumph Public High Schools:

Triumph Public High School officials announced today that they will be extending the temporary closure of their schools until April 24, 2020.

Last week Triumph Public High Schools began to issue Chromebooks and educational packets to all students. Students began to utilize their new equipment last week through the school’s distance learning program which utilizes the Google Classroom Platform. Remote instruction will continue until April 24, 2020. The extended temporary closure will be re-evaluated to determine if further closures will be warranted.

Triumph Public High Schools are Texas-based, tuition-free, public charter high schools. They currently have 9 schools in Texas with campuses in Laredo, McAllen, Mercedes, San Benito, Brownsville, El Paso, and Lubbock. For more information visit www.triumphpublicschools.org.

(News release from Triumph Public High Schools)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19