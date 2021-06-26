Trolley tours resume at the National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:

After a delay due to the pandemic, trolley tours of the 19-acre historical park at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) will resume at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday through October. A trolley ticket costs $5 and can be purchased at Cogdell’s General Store inside the main gallery of the center.

The Foy Proctor Historical Park at the NRHC features 53 authentic ranching structures dating from the 1780s to the 1950s. All but five of the structures are between 100 and 200 years old. They have been disassembled, relocated and arranged chronologically in the park to tell the story of the birth, growth and maturity of ranching west of the Mississippi River.

The structures include a half-dugout, log cabin, dogtrot house, train depot, bunkhouse, one-room schoolhouse, Four Sixes Ranch barn, carriage house, blacksmith shop, windmills, and numerous ranch homes and headquarters authentically restored and relocated from prominent ranches.

Located at 3121 4th St. in Lubbock, the center is free to the public, wheelchair and stroller accessible, and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Although the historic park closes at 4 p.m., the NRHC indoor museum remains open until 5 p.m.

(News release from National Ranching Heritage Center)