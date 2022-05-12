LUBBOCK, Texas – Troy Ward, a local realtor in Lubbock, spends most of his professional time selling homes. On the weekends, he’s proud to be an avid golfer.

When on the golf course during a session, Ward started to notice that his vision was fading.

“When I would hit the golf ball and lose it as soon as I hit it,” said Ward. “It would be gone a hundred yards and I couldn’t see where it landed.”

Ward said in the weeks following, he started to develop tunnel vision and then, it was tough for him to drive.

“I couldn’t really see color and all I could see was shape,” said Ward.

Ward eventually went to see his doctor about his fading vision, but informed him that they couldn’t see anything wrong with his eyes.

A week later, an MRI discovers that Ward had a brain tumor that was pressed up against his optical nerve.

“You know I’m really panicked,” said Ward. “I’m thinking it’s over.”

“I told the Lord, ‘you brought us to it, so I need you to see us through it’,” said Danielle Ward, Troy’s Wife. “When they would give Troy his diagnosis, it seemed like the life would be just sucked out of him.”

“‘Why would this happen to me?'” said Ward. “I was like that for a while and then I kept praying.”

But the Wards believed God was truly listening.

Thankfully, Ward’s tumor was a non-cancerous meningioma that slowly grows on tissues that surround the brain and spinal cord, but still required immediate removal.

“The ophthalmologist on told us, ‘well, it’s good you’re having surgery because it’s so bad, that you’ll probably be blind,'” said Danielle.

Ward’s surgery in May of 2021 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston was a success. Surgeons cut into the left side of his skull to remove the tumor.

“I could see the colors and the shapes of her [Danielle’s] face,” said Ward.

With May being Brain Tumor Awareness Month, the Wards believe it’s important for everyone to go see a doctor if something about your body feels wrong.

“Keep your appointments and trust the process because there’s not always a death sentence with a diagnosis,” said Danielle.

“You know a lot of times as men, we think we can handle everything.,” said Ward. “But it comes to a point where if you’re gonna live and survive, you have to take care of yourself and use your insurance.”

When asked how he feels a year later:

“Now when I hit the golf ball on drives, I can see exactly where it goes and that’s a great feeling,” said Ward.