Truck drivers train on human trafficking

LUBBOCK Texas- The United Family teamed up with Voice of Hope and United Way to teach their truck drivers the importance of spotting human trafficking on the road.

Kenneth Castillo, primary prevention coordinator at Voice of Hope, shared his story about his friend he took to the dance when he was 14 years old.

“I had always known she was a foster kid but I really didn’t know what that really meant,” Castillo said. “Two weeks after the dance she was killed in a car accident.”

He said what he learned after her death marked his life and inspired him to help save others from human trafficking.

“I went to her wake i found out whey she was in foster care,” he said. “She as in foster kid because her mom sold her to men for money and drugs from the ages of 5 until she was almost 12 years old.”

Cash Eagan, general manager at Llano Industries said sharing this training to with their truck drivers is crucial.

“A lot of this activity actually takes place at places where they might stop- truck stops, on the side of the road diners,” he said. “We wanted them to kind of have the opportunity to know what to look for, so hopefully as a team we can help alleviate some of the issues that society is facing.”