LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue for a “for a vehicle that possibly drove into a body of water” on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:55 p.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department’s Front Desk. Images from a photojournalist on scene showed a blue pickup truck in the water. A photojournalist said there was a man in the driver seat of the truck smoking a pipe, and he was taken into custody after being pulled out of the water.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com no injuries were reported.