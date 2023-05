LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office communications received a call around 1:53 a.m. on May 19 about a truck hauling cattle feed that was on fire located at East Highway 62/82 and North County Road 4000, according to a press release.

The Idalou Fire Department responded to assist with the fire, said the release.

The West bound lanes of Highway 62/82 were closed for clean-up and were reopened at around 7:00 a.m.

The release stated that no injuries were reported.