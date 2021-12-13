Truck hit power line, hundreds affected by outage near Lubbock-Cooper HS

LUBBOCK, Texas — Volunteer firefighters responded to a power line down and grass fire near the Lubbock-Cooper High School. The time was approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, and South Plains Electric Coop reported 576 homes or businesses without power at the same time. At 9:58 a.m., SPEC said power was restored.

SPEC said, “We had a truck back into our pole near Cooper High School. Crews will work on restoring our members, just wanted to let our members know what is going on. Thanks for your patience while crews work.”

Lubbock Cooper ISD said:

Due to a power outage in the area, South Elementary, Lubbock-Cooper Middle School, the LCISD Administration Building and several district operational buildings have temporarily lost phone service. If you need to reach one of these campuses, please email info@lcisd.net, and the district will ensure your message is relayed.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation. We will let you know when phone service has been restored.