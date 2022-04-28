LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock first responders were called out to the 5200 block of 27th Street Thursday afternoon after a pickup truck hit a house and left.

The call was initiated at 12:49 p.m.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, there were no people inside the house at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries to currently report.

LPD also said a witness followed the gray Toyota Tundra to Bangor Avenue and 27th Street.

The suspect was located at 1:00 p.m. and taken into custody by LPD.