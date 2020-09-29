‘Trump 2020’ flag stolen from front porch in Tech Terrace

LUBBOCK, Texas – A ‘Trump 2020’ flag was recently stolen from a home in Tech Terrace by vandals.

“That flag actually made it for like a week and a half before somebody finally tried to steal it,” said Matt Lawler, the homeowner. “Sure enough one night we left the porch lights off and we came out the next morning it was gone.”

An individual was caught on video ripping the flag from its post by Lawler’s Ring doorbell camera.

“I’ve got friends of all different kinds of beliefs and I’m fine with that,” said Lawler. “I think everybody should have their right to show who they support because as an American it’s your First Amendment right.”

Gracie Gomez, chair of the Lubbock County Democratic Party, said sign and flag stealing should not be “okay.”

“There seems like a lot of division,” said Gomez. “You know we can’t stop it, but we can certainly be reactive to it by doing something positive.”

Lawler and his roommates have replaced the stolen Trump flag with another one, but on much a higher post on their home.