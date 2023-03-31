LUBBOCK, Texas — On March 30, representative Joey Arrington wrote a statement reacting to Trump’s indictment.

“Regardless of your personal views of Trump”, said Arrington, “the weaponization of our justice system at all levels is a serious threat to our free and democratic republic.”

“Today’s indictment of the former President is not about criminal prosecution, but political prosecution,” said a press release from Arrington

Governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott tweeted that it, “is an abhorrent abuse of power.”

U.S Senator Ted Cruz reacted about the indictment and also tweeted that “ the indictment is frivolous and an abuse of power.”

According to a social media post from Dustin Burrows, the indictment reflects the methods Stalin and his Communist Party used to destroy their political opponents.