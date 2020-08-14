Trung indicted, pleads not guilty, after complaint said he would shoot up Lubbock church

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted Hieu Tran Trung (also known as Hieu Trung Tran), 44, of Lubbock for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Court records accused Trung of threatening to shoot up a Lubbock church.

The indictment was Wednesday, and on Friday Trung pleaded not guilty. A federal magistrate ordered that Trung will remain locked up pending a trial date. Trung was arrested on August 7 and has remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time.

A criminal complaint said Trung is a refugee from North Vietnam. Additionally, he was convicted in 1998 of assaulting (“struck and stomped”) a detention officer in Denton County. In December 2000, he was convicted as felon in possession of a firearm.

In the 2000 case, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Image from office of USAO

The complaint said in late July, someone contacted the FBI about Trung. This person met Trung for about three months before contacting the FBI. Trung started attending church with this person.

The complaint said in May, Trung sent an image of two guns on a bed. In July, Trung sent an image of himself carrying two firearms.

A portion of the criminal complaint said:

“The CI continued to communicate with Trung. A few days before July 25, 2020, Trung told the CI that he did not feel like people were taking him seriously. During a phone conversation, Trung told the CI that he was going to ‘show who he can be.’ Trung also told the CI that he would ‘spray up’ random people, and even ‘spray up’ the church/school that he and the CI attended. On July 25, 2020, Trung sent the CI a photograph of a large amount of ammunition.”

The FBI asked for a search warrant of Trung’s resident in the 5500 block of 4th Street. Agents found a semi-automatic pistol. A weapon that looked like AK-style rifle was an airsoft gun, according to the complaint. But it still fit the technical definition of a firearm, the complaint said.

A trial date was not yet listed in court records as of Friday.