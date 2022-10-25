LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Children’s Hospital, Amedisys and Encompass Health will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27.

According to a press release from UMC Health System, the event will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the UMC Business and Technology Center. The address is 309 North Slide Road.



The event is free and open to the community.

There will be bounce houses, face painting, an opportunity to meet local first responders, a tour emergency vehicles and more, the press release said.

More information is available on the UMC Children’s Hospital Facebook page.