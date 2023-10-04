LUBBOCK, Texas – Redeemer Lutheran Church in the Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood announced on Tuesday it will host a free, open to the public Trunk-or-Treat on October 29.

The event will be held from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the church located at 2221 Avenue W.

According to the press release, volunteers will decorate their vehicles in the church parking lot and pass out candy. There will also be a bouncy house, games and prizes, snacks and refreshments (while supplies last), printouts of selected Bible verses and a prayer-request table, the press release added.

For more information about the church, visit https://rlcms.org/.