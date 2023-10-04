LUBBOCK, Texas – Halloween is coming quickly and the South Plains has plenty of family-friendly events for both kids and adults. EverythingLubbock.com made a list of Halloween events throughout the South Plains so you won’t miss out.

If you know of a family-friendly Halloween event that’s not on the list, email the event details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we will add it.

Redeemer Lutheran Church – On October 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Redeemer will host a free Trunk or Treat event that will be open to the public. Volunteers will pass out candy from their vehicles in the parking lot. The event is set to have a bouncy house, games, prizes, snacks and refreshments.

East Lubbock At House – The East Lubbock Art House will host a Halloween Sip n’ Paint on October 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Attendees can sip on alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages while they paint. Tickets for the event are $40.

Raider Axe Gallery & Entertainment – Raider Axe will host a Halloween Party for the community on October 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have over 30 vendors and is set to be a bring-your-own beer event featuring Lubbock bands and food trucks.

Bentenbough Homes – The West Lubbock New Home Center will host a Trunk or treat on October 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 6517 82nd Street. The event is set to have family-friendly games, music and giveaways. There will be a costume contest for kids as well as a tailgate starter pack giveaway for adults.

Ronald McDonald House of the Southwest – The community is invited to attend the free Trunk or Treat event on October 28 at 10:00 a.m. Attendees are invited to bring items from Ronald McDonald’s House wishlist to help support families.

Westmont Christian Church – The Trunk-R-Treat event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 31. Attendees will be able to donate candy towards the event, receive candy, write a prayer on the prayer wall and games.

Vintage Township – On October 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be a free Halloween Sip & Shop event with over 60 vendors. The event is pet-friendly. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new blanket to donate to Warmth of West Texas.

Shallowater Methodist Church – The church will host a Trunk or Treat on October 31 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be the church’s second annual Trunk or Treat.

English Newsom Cellars – English Newsom will host a Haunted Cellars event on October 21 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will talk about deep-rooted traditions, paranormal experiences and other forms of exaggerated storytelling.

Rock City Lubbock – The community is invited to a Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will include food candy music and fun.

YWCA – There will be a Trunk or Treat event in the YWCA parking lot featuring multiple vendors. The event will be held on October 21 at 7:30 p.m.