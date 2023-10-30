Modern Obsessionz car club and Gene Messer Ford have teamed up to host a trunk R’ treat for the South Plains community, to be held Tuesday October 31.

It will be hosted from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gene Messer on 19th & the West Loop in Lubbock.

The hosts are funding the event from their own pockets and ask for donations of candy be dropped off at Gene Messer Ford on 6000 19th St., or in Levelland at BKreative on 903 College Ave.

Several food trucks, vendors and organizations will be in attendance including Texas Royalz, The 806 Crew, Wolfforth Fire & EMS, The Lil’ Red Box, Java Jet, Da Kajun Caribbean, R & R’s Taste of Texas, Ice Cream Man & Bigfoot Foam Parties.

Live music will be played by DJ Slick, and special character appearances are set by Bamas Back and his team.