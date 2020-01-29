TSA PreCheck event at the Silent Wings Museum, Feb. 17-21

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport:

From Monday, February 17, 2020 to Friday, February 21, 2020, a TSA PreCheck event will be held at the Silent Wings Museum. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the parking lot, located at 6202 North I-27.

TSA PreCheck is a faster screening program that allows identified low-risk travelers to have a more efficient screening experience at many U.S. airports. TSA PreCheck travelers do not have to remove their shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

To sign up for the enrollment event, follow these steps to pre-enroll:

  1. Access the application page here.
  2. Click “Start Application Now”, then click “New Enrollment ”
  3. Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen
  4. Type in your location at zip code/City/Airport Code box – search
  5. Choose location “Silent Wings Museum 2/17-2/21” and click “Next”
  6. Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time, no reminders will be sent out)

Note: Appointments are limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis so register as soon as possible.

To complete the application process, participants will need to bring proof of identity and citizenship like a valid U.S. passport. The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar