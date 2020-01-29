TSA PreCheck event at the Silent Wings Museum, Feb. 17-21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport:

From Monday, February 17, 2020 to Friday, February 21, 2020, a TSA PreCheck event will be held at the Silent Wings Museum. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the parking lot, located at 6202 North I-27.

TSA PreCheck is a faster screening program that allows identified low-risk travelers to have a more efficient screening experience at many U.S. airports. TSA PreCheck travelers do not have to remove their shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

To sign up for the enrollment event, follow these steps to pre-enroll:

Access the application page here. Click “Start Application Now”, then click “New Enrollment ” Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen Type in your location at zip code/City/Airport Code box – search Choose location “Silent Wings Museum 2/17-2/21” and click “Next” Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time, no reminders will be sent out)

Note: Appointments are limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis so register as soon as possible.

To complete the application process, participants will need to bring proof of identity and citizenship like a valid U.S. passport. The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)



