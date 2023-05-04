LUBBOCK, Texas — Travelers in Lubbock were urged on Thursday to arrive at least two hours before flight departures, as the installation of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) new computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanners would cause a delay.

The TSA began installing the new CT X-ray scanners and would continue in a “phased approach” over the next couple of weeks, a press release from the City of Lubbock said.

Only one security lane would be in operation at a time, the press release said.

“Once each lane is modified and completes certification, it will open for screening before installation of the next lane,” the release continued.

What you should know about the new scanners:

According to the TSA, the new CT scanners will be used to screen travelers’ carry-on luggage by applying “a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bag.”

This allows travelers to leave everything in their bag as opposed to the traditional procedure of removing items such as larger electronics.

Every carry-on item must be placed in a bin, according to the TSA.

TSA warned against trying to force items through the new tunnel as it is smaller than a traditional one and said to just ask a TSA officer for help, if needed.