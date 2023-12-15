LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) anticipates a busy holiday season, with peak days on Dec. 21 and Dec. 29.
To ensure smoother travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in a press release provided some tips for travelers.
- Pack smart: Start with empty bags to avoid carrying prohibited items. Use gift bags to prevent unwrapping during security checks. Travelers can check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA’s website.
- Bring ID: Have acceptable identification ready and easily accessible during screening.
- Arrive early: Plan for two hours before your flight for parking, check-in and security.
- Firearm guidelines: If traveling with a firearm, pack it securely in checked luggage and declare it at the airline counter. For more information on transporting firearms, click here.
- Know security tech: Be aware of new screening technology and follow directions from TSA officers.
- TSA PreCheck: Consider enrolling for faster screening; it costs $78 for five years and offers expedited security. For more information about becoming a member of the TSA PreCheck program, visit their website.
- Request assistance: Call TSA Cares for specific needs at least 72 hours before travel. The toll-free helpline number is 855-787-2227.
- Ask TSA: Get real-time assistance by texting #275-872, reaching out via Facebook or Twitter or calling 866-289-9673 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends/holidays. Automated service is available 24/7.
- Stay vigilant: Report any suspicious activities and remember “If You See Something, Say Something.”
- Express gratitude: Thank frontline workers for their service and patience, recognizing their dedication to safe travel.
For more information, visit TSA.gov.