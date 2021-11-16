Huge local case of cattle rustling under investigation, reward offered

PLAINS, Texas– The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Tuesday that an investigation was ongoing in reference to 1,000 head of missing cattle.
A social media post provided a bit more information regarding the incident.
“A $10,000 Cash Reward leading to the recovery of over 1000 head of missing cattle from [Jarrett] Corn Cattle Plains, TX belonging to 4J Prosperity LLC,” the post said.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Cullen Johnson at (806) 781-4607.
TSCRA said it could not comment further as the incident remained under investigation Tuesday.