TTAA and SPCAA launch Dual Alumni Membership Program

The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) and the South Plains College Alumni Association (SPCAA) have created a new opportunity for alumni of Texas Tech University (TTU) and South Plains College (SPC). The Dual Alumni Membership Program provides alumni with discounted memberships into both associations and helps fund scholarships for SPC transfer students.

The program costs $100 annually, where alumni receive membership into both associations, along with a complementary joint spouse membership. Additionally, $50 of each membership will be allocated to the SPC Transfer Endowment to provide scholarships to future transfer students from SPC to TTU.

“As part of the TTAA’s mission to connect, inspire and love our Red Raider family, the association has found a need to connect with all alumni, including those who attended one of TTU’s family and partnering institutions during their journey to TTU,” Curt Langford, TTAA president & CEO said. “We are excited to provide this benefit to our SPC/TTU alumni.”

SPC is a long-standing partner with TTU, and together provide many opportunities for students to enhance their college degrees and help provide a smoother route for transfer students. This program will only assist in enhancing that partnership and supporting students.

“The SPC Alumni Association is thrilled to be partnered with the TTAA to provide more opportunities for our shared alumni,” said SPC alumni coordinator Stephanie Smith. “Many students, including myself, continue their successful academic careers at Tech after their time at South Plains College. I whole-heartedly believe SPC lays the foundation for students to perform at the highest level when they step onto the TTU campus.”

The Dual Alumni Membership Program opens the door for similar partnerships with other TTU family and partnering institutions.

“We feel this is an excellent opportunity to engage alumni who not only transfer to TTU, but also go on to advanced degrees in the other TTU System institutions, and we look forward to other potential partnerships under this program,” Langford said.

If you would like to participate in the SPCAA & TTAA Dual Alumni Membership Program, visit www.texastechalumni.org/spctransfer.

