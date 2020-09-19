TTAA announces partnership with Slate Group

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech Alumni Association:

The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) is pleased to announce its partnership with Lubbock printing company, Slate Group, as the Official Printing Sponsor of the organization. Using their state-of-the art equipment and capable team, Slate Group will assist TTAA with all printing needs, from membership to marketing, as the official printer for the organization.



Slate Group also is the official printer for the Texas Techsan magazine, a quarterly publication for members of the TTAA. The Slate Group team has worked closely with the Texas Techsan editorial staff on the magazine redesign that includes additional pages for more alumni stories and perfect binding, for a clean and professional look. The Fall 2020 edition hits mailboxes mid-September.



“We are thrilled to be partnered with the Slate Group as they stepped up in a major way to be our official printing sponsor,” Curt Langford, TTAA president and CEO, said. “Transitioning to Slate Group to print the Texas Techsan has been a great experience. In addition to meeting our printing needs, they will assist us with creative and increasingly innovative ways to connect and engage with our alumni.”



Slate Group has been a longtime sponsor of Texas Tech University and Texas Tech Athletics. Over the past years, the company has continued to expand nationally by emphasizing a customer-focused environment, building relationships through communication and integrity, and providing outstanding products. The company’s philosophy aligns closely with the mission of the TTAA, to support the university, build relationships and foster growth. “Our relationship with TTU alumni goes far beyond just print,” Don Denny, Slate



Group owner, said. “Not only do we both aspire to succeed in innovation and forward thinking, but also the constant continuation of being better today than we were yesterday. All of us here at Slate Group are thrilled to see what lies ahead for this exciting partnership.”



The TTAA was founded in 1927 with the first graduating class of Texas Tech University and is an independent, nonprofit organization. The membership-based association provides both volunteer service and financial support for TTU alumni, administration, faculty, staff and students.



Learfield IMG College is the contracted collegiate marketing agency for the TTAA and handles all sponsorships for the organization. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Red Raider Sports Properties at (806) 744-6888.

(News release from the Texas Tech Alumni Association)