TTAA announces partnership with TriEagle Energy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech Alumni Association:

The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) is pleased to announce it has partnered with TriEagle Energy, a Texas-based retail energy provider specializing in straightforward energy rates and tools for energy savings.

Alumni who sign up with TriEagle Energy will be supporting the association through TriEagle’s sponsorship contribution, where a portion of what you pay for your electricity goes back to the TTAA. A win-win for Red Raiders all the way around.

“TriEagle Energy is proud to offer electricity plans exclusively for Texas Tech alumni, with simple rates and no hidden fees,” Sam Sen, vice president of TriEagle Energy solutions, said. “We look forward to serving this community through our innovative energy products and customer-first mindset – all while supporting an alumni association that ties together so many proud Red Raiders.”

TriEagle Energy offers affordable, straightforward electricity plans that make sense for your home and your budget. With helpful tools like weekly usage reports and smart thermostats, TriEagle Energy gives you the power to take control of your electricity usage and save money month after month, and year after year. Enroll today at www.trieagleenergy.com/ttualumni.

“The TTAA strives to provide alumni with the most meaningful sponsors and affinity partners available, and we are excited to include TriEagle Energy to this group and appreciate their support,” Curt Langford, TTAA president and CEO, said. “With the expansive residential energy reach of TriEagle Energy, many of our alumni in specific geographic regions will be able to take advantage of these programs.” The TTAA was founded in 1927 with the first graduating class of Texas Tech University and is an independent, nonprofit organization. The membership-based association supports the university, builds relationships, and fosters growth by providing volunteer service and financial support for TTU alumni, administration, faculty, staff, and students. The association amplifies the voices of alumni everywhere by championing what it means to be a Red Raider. Members maintain a lifelong connection to the university through alumni networks and 75-plus alumni chapters nationally and internationally, that provide networking opportunities through game-watching parties, happy hours, annual dinners, golf tournaments and more. Every TTAA membership helps elevate Texas Tech University. Not a member, join today at www.texastechalumni.org/join.

Learfield IMG College is the contracted collegiate marketing agency for the TTAA and handles all sponsorships for the organization. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Red Raider Sports Properties at (806) 744-6888.

*TriEagle Energy will provide electricity plans to Texas residents in available markets only. Public Power will provide electricity plans for residents in other states, where available.

