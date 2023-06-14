LUBBOCK, Texas— On Tuesday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott announced Steely Smith as the student regent for the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents for the 2023-2024 academic year.

In 2021 she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication from the TTU Davis College of Agricultural Science & Natural Resource.

In 2022 she received a master’s degree in media and mass communications from TTU College of Media & Communications.

According to a press release, Smith is currently a graduate student at TTU pursuing her master’s degree in agribusiness at the Davis College of Agricultural Science & Natural Resources.

Additionally, she will serve as the 18th student on the Board of Regents and sixth student from TTU.

Steely has an impressive background in public services, programs and organizations. According to the release, she currently serves as the coordinator for the TTU Government & Public Service Internship Program.

TTU President Lawrence Schovanec expressed, “Steely is driven, ambitious and hard-working- all characteristics that will serve her well as the student regent… I am pleased she has been appointed to the Board and expect she will find much success…”

Smith will serve her one-year term immediately, said the release. Her term was scheduled to expire May 31, 2024.