LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced on Tuesday its commencement schedule for summer 2023 graduates.
TTU will host its commencement on August 5 at 9:00 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena at 1701 Indiana Avenue, said a press release.
Those who can’t attend the event can view the ceremony online via livestream here.
The following schedule shows the commencement times.
August 5 at 9:00 a.m.
Graduate School
College of Arts & Sciences
College of Human Sciences
J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
Honors College
Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
August 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Graduate School
Rawls College of Business
College of Education
Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
Huckabee College of Architecture
University Studies
College of Media & Communication
A clear bag policy will be in effect for all commencement ceremonies, said the release.