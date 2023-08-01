LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced on Tuesday its commencement schedule for summer 2023 graduates.

TTU will host its commencement on August 5 at 9:00 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena at 1701 Indiana Avenue, said a press release.

Those who can’t attend the event can view the ceremony online via livestream here.

The following schedule shows the commencement times.

August 5 at 9:00 a.m.

Graduate School

College of Arts & Sciences

College of Human Sciences

J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

Honors College

Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

August 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Graduate School

Rawls College of Business

College of Education

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

Huckabee College of Architecture

University Studies

College of Media & Communication

A clear bag policy will be in effect for all commencement ceremonies, said the release.