LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced on Tuesday its commencement schedule for summer 2023 graduates. 

TTU will host its commencement on August 5 at 9:00 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena at 1701 Indiana Avenue, said a press release.

Those who can’t attend the event can view the ceremony online via livestream here

The following schedule shows the commencement times.

August 5 at 9:00 a.m.

Graduate School 

College of Arts & Sciences 

College of Human Sciences 

J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts 

Honors College 

Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources 

August 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Graduate School 

Rawls College of Business

College of Education 

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering 

Huckabee College of Architecture 

University Studies 

College of Media & Communication 

A clear bag policy will be in effect for all commencement ceremonies, said the release.