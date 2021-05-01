TTU Apparel Design & Manufacturing Program hosting Techstyles Fashion Exhibition 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:

The Techstyles Fashion Exhibition 2021, hosted by Texas Tech University’s Apparel Design & Manufacturing (ADM) program.

WHEN:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (May 15)

WHERE:

Charles Adams Studio Project, 5&J Gallery, 1106 5th St.

EVENT:

The ADM program in the Department of Design presents a two-day event of fashion created by senior ADM majors. The show features senior collections and juried designs, which a panel of judges deemed worthy of inclusion in the show.



Individual admission tickets and sponsorship tickets can be purchased here.

In order to maintain proper social distancing and safety, the maximum number of people allowed inside the exhibition area at a time will be closely monitored.

CONTACT:

Rachel Anderson Program director, Apparel Design & Manufacturing, Department of Design, College of Human Sciences at rachel.anderson@ttu.edu or (806) 834-4023.

(News release from Texas Tech University)