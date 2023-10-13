LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University Archivists were recognized with the 2023 Archival Awards on Friday at 9:00 a.m. by the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board.

The event was held at the Southwest Collection/ Special Collections Library, Formby Room.

The Texas Historical Records Advisory Board serves as an advisory body for historical records planning and support efforts to preserve and provide access to archival collections throughout the state.

According to a press release, Robert Weaver and Monte Monroe, PH. D, received “the state’s highest recognition for the archival profession.

Weaver was the recipient of the 2023 Archival Award of Excellence. The award recognized significant achievements in preserving and improving access to historical records in any format.

Monroe received the David B. Gracy II Award for Distinguished Archival Service which recognized an individual or organization that provided outstanding leadership, service and/ or contributions to the archival procession in Texas.