TTU asks students to move out by May 15

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University asked students to move out of their residence halls by May 15.

“Remove all your belongings out of your residence hall room,” TTU said. “Bring your own packing, moving, and cleaning supplies.”

Students were asked to sign up for a time. Each student gets only three hours to pack up and move out. Students were asked to bring their own storage containers and cleaning supplies.

No more than five students at a time can move out during the same time slot.

CLICK HERE for information about moving out including an online sign-up sheet. CLICK HERE to see an informational video from Texas Tech.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19