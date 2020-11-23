TTU athletics COVID update: 4 new cases in football program

Texas Tech Coronavirus update

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Athletics.

Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 8,496 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 200 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 18 remain active, including four that involve a member of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Nov. 15-21:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 15: 111
Total positive test results from Nov. 15: 3

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 18: 43
Total positive test results from Nov. 18: 2

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 19: 100
Total positive test results from Nov. 19: 2

  • Active cases among student-athletes: 4
  • Recoveries among student-athletes: 89
  • Active cases among staff: 3
  • Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

  • Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 267
  • Total positive test results over past seven days: 18
  • Active cases among student-athletes: 14
  • Active cases among staff: 4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

