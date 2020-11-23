TTU athletics COVID update: 4 new cases in football program

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Athletics.

Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 8,496 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 200 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 18 remain active, including four that involve a member of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Nov. 15-21:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 15: 111

Total positive test results from Nov. 15: 3 Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 18: 43

Total positive test results from Nov. 18: 2 Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 19: 100

Total positive test results from Nov. 19: 2 Active cases among student-athletes: 4

Recoveries among student-athletes: 89

Active cases among staff: 3

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports