TTU Athletics hosting annual “Movie Night” at Jones AT&T Stadium on Friday, July 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:
The Lubbock community is invited to Jones AT&T Stadium on July 19 when Texas Tech Athletics hosts its annual “Movie Night” featuring “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
Gates will open beginning at 5 p.m. with the movie slated for a 7 p.m. start. All attendees are encouraged to utilize the C-1 parking lot west of Jones AT&T Stadium and use the Gate 1 ramp (southwest corner) for access to the field.
Fans are allowed to bring blankets and bottled water into the stadium and onto the field. Lawn chairs will not be permitted. Food will be permitted for fans in the stands, with concessions available. Kids in attendance can enjoy inflatable games in the south end zone prior to the start of the movie.
For more information on Movie Night, please contact the Texas Tech Promotions and Fan Engagement Department at 806-742-3355.
(News release from Texas Tech Athletics)