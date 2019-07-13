TTU Athletics hosting annual “Movie Night” at Jones AT&T Stadium on Friday, July 19

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce the hiring of Angela Lambert as the Community Development Director. She joined the Chamber staff earlier last month with over 20 years of experience in education.

Lambert received her Bachelor’s in Office Systems Technology and Administration from Texas Tech University and was the campus technology leader at LISD for the majority of her teaching career. Throughout her career she was awarded numerous grants, implemented a variety of outside class projects and co-sponsored a Destination Imagination (DI) team that placed second at regionals and received the High IC award.