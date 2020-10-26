TTU athletics reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, 3 on football team

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 6,411 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 165 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 17 remain active, including three among members of the Red Raider football program.
Below is the latest testing data from the week of Oct. 18-24:
Football
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 18: 124
Total positive test results from Oct. 18: 2
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 21: 56
Total positive test results from Oct. 21: 1
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 23: 136
Total positive test results from Oct. 23: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 3
Recoveries among student-athletes: 78
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 5
All Other Sports
Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 305
Total positive test results over past seven days: 14
Active cases among student-athletes: 14
Active cases among staff: 5
