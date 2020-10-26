TTU athletics reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, 3 on football team

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 6,411 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 165 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 17 remain active, including three among members of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Oct. 18-24:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 18: 124

Total positive test results from Oct. 18: 2

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 21: 56

Total positive test results from Oct. 21: 1

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 23: 136

Total positive test results from Oct. 23: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 3

Recoveries among student-athletes: 78

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 305

Total positive test results over past seven days: 14

Active cases among student-athletes: 14

Active cases among staff: 5

