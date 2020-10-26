TTU athletics reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, 3 on football team

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Texas Tech Coronavirus update

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 6,411 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 165 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 17 remain active, including three among members of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Oct. 18-24:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 18: 124

Total positive test results from Oct. 18: 2

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 21: 56

Total positive test results from Oct. 21: 1

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 23: 136

Total positive test results from Oct. 23: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 3

Recoveries among student-athletes: 78

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 305

Total positive test results over past seven days: 14

Active cases among student-athletes: 14

Active cases among staff: 5

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar