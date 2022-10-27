LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech and Baylor football game Saturday is sold out, according to a Texas Tech Athletics press release. With that, comes the danger of scalpers trying to sell counterfeit tickets.

Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office warned that if a deal seems to good to be true, it likely is. The best thing fans can do if worried about the authenticity of their tickets is to visit the box office.

Tickets purchased through Texas Tech Ticket Office and StubHub are the only valid sources, the press release said.

Read the full press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

With Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup between Texas Tech and Baylor at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office has issued several reminders and cautions regarding tickets for the game.

Scalping and soliciting of tickets on the grounds of Jones AT&T Stadium is strictly prohibited. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the stadium on gameday.

The only two authorized sources of tickets for this game are tickets directly purchased through the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office and those purchased through the athletics department’s official secondary ticket partner, StubHub. Tickets bought through any other source are not guaranteed to be valid, and the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office will not be able to assist fans who purchase a counterfeit ticket from an unauthorized source. Please use extreme caution when buying through any other third-party source and remember that if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Photographs or screenshots of tickets on mobile devices will not be valid for entry. The only type of mobile ticket valid for entry on your phone are ones with a square QR code on it or those tickets purchased through StubHub and that are accessed through the StubHub app.

Fans seeking assistance on gameday regarding the authenticity of their tickets can visit a ticket box office at Jones AT&T Stadium. Ticket booths will open at 3:30 p.m. on gameday.

Due to the large crowd, fans are strongly encouraged to download their mobile tickets before arriving to the stadium. For more information on mobile tickets, go to www.texastech.com/mobileticketing

Fans should enter as early as possible to beat the crowds that typically form at the gates right before kickoff. Premium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff and general bowl gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff on gameday.

As a reminder, Texas Tech Athletics has a clear bag policy. For more information on that policy visit www.texastech.com/clearbagpolicy.

It is recommended not to post pictures of your tickets on social media. If fans do choose to post pictures of their tickets to the game on your personal social media, please remember to cover the barcode and seat location.

End press release.