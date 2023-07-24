LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will host the Back to School Fiesta on Saturday (July 29) from 8:00 a.m. until noon at 1540 Indiana Avenue (behind the Womble Basketball Center).

TTU said the Back to School Fiesta is designed to serve area K-12 students and their families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

“School supply kits and other promotional items will be available to families at no charge while supplies last,” TTU said.

A promotional poster described it as a “drive through” event.