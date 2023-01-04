(Photo from KXAN, KXAN.com and the Nexstar Media Inc. Austin Bureau)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Information Officer sent an email memorandum to Texas Tech University (TTU) Faculty and Staff issuing a ban of TikTok on all TTU-issued devices, following Gov. Abbott’s directive to ban the app on all government-issued devices.

The memo read that all TikTok accounts made for “official use” were to be deactivated on any device “capable of Internet connectivity.”

On December 7, Abbott issued the government ban, highlighting the state’s responsibility to preserve the safety and cybersecurity of Texans.

Recently, other universities such as the University of Oklahoma and Auburn University have banned faculty and students from using the app on university wi-fi, begging the question whether Texas would follow suit or not.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Texas Tech further details.