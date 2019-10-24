TTU baseball announces schedule for Red and Black series

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock announced Thursday the schedule for the 2019 Red and Black Series, which is set to begin Friday, Nov. 1 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders will open the series with a Friday/Saturday pairing with game one on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. followed by game two set for a 2 p.m. first pitch on Nov. 2. The third contest will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, with a 3 p.m. start, followed by game four on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m. The series finale will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m.

Each intrasquad scrimmage is open to the public and free of charge. Team rosters will be available at the gate. No live stats or streaming will be available.

Days and times are subject to change. Be sure to follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter for news and updates.

Red & Black Series Schedule:

Game 1: Friday, Nov. 1 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 2 (2 p.m.)

Game 3: Thursday, Nov. 7 (3 p.m.)

Game 4: Sunday, Nov. 10 (1:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 13 (4 p.m.)

