TTU campus closed Monday; classes moved online or canceled

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
Double T Graphic - 720

(Nexstar Media Group/File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University:

This is an emergency message from Texas Tech University.

The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock will be closed on Monday, February 15 due to winter weather. All in-person classes will be moved to online instruction or canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled if feasible. Instructors will provide details for individual courses. Only essential personnel will report to campus as directed by a supervisor. TTU and System Administration employees will work remotely. Stay tuned to emergency.ttu.edu and local media for updates.

(News release from Texas Tech University)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar