TTU cancels all youth sports summer camps due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Athletics. In accordance to Big 12 policies on COVID-19, Texas Tech Athletics has canceled all youth summer camps for all sports as well as the Matt Wells Women’s Football Clinic and Gridiron Camp.

This would have been the second year for Wells and his staff to host its women’s football clinic. The inaugural event attracted more than 200 participants last summer, raising $7,500 for the local non-profit organization Voice of Hope, which offers help, hope and healing to persons affected by sexual violence in the Lubbock area.

The success of the women’s clinic paved the way for Texas Tech to create the Matt Wells Gridiron Camp, which was slated to make its debut this summer. The fantasy camp would have allowed Red Raider fans to spend a weekend with Wells and his staff, going through many of the day-to-day activities of a football student-athlete such as workouts in the Sports Performance Center, film study and more.

Texas Tech has full intentions of hosting both camps in summer 2021. The two camps were prohibited under the updated COVID-19 policies from the Big 12 Board of Directors that extend through Aug. 31.

Each of Texas Tech’s other summer camps are administered by each sport. For more information on Texas Tech’s summer camps or contact information, please visit here.