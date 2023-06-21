LUBBOCK, Texas — The State Fair of Texas announced it will host the Texas Tech Centennial Exhibition from September 29 through October 22 in the historic Hall of State.

The State Fair of Texas Tech Centennial Exhibit will focus on TTU’s first 100 years of “its history, traditions and the heritage of its unique Spanish Renaissance architecture,” according to a press release.

The release also mentioned that it will showcase achievements in athletics and will place a spotlight on Texas Tech’s most impressive and influential people.

Director of Centennial Coordination for Texas Tech, Blayne Beal, expressed, “We are thrilled to be part of one of the most iconic events in all of Texas…We look forward to sharing our unique centennial story and our unrivaled traditions with the millions of visitors…”

According to the release, the exhibit collaborated with the Dallas Historical Society, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Museum of Texas Tech University.

The exhibit will also present its sponsor, Woodbine Development Corporation, a Dallas-based real estate developer led by a family of Red Raiders.

TTU alumni King Scolvell, Managing Partners and Chief Development Officer, said “There’s no place like Texas Tech University and no event like the State Fair of Texas, so celebrating the university’s centennial at Fair Park is the perfect match.”

“The State Fair of Texas is honored to partner with Texas Tech University and Woodbine Development on the Centennial Exhibit…this Fall,” said Jason Hays, Senior Vice President of brand experience for the State Fair of Texas and TTU alumni.

The fair will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The centennial exhibit will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily and will be free with state fair admission, said the release.