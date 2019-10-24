TTU Chancellor ends tenure as president of Health Sciences Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech University Chancellor Tedd Mitchell announced he would be ending his tenure as the president of the TTU Health Sciences Center and solely focus on his position as chancellor.

Since last year, Mitchell has served in a dual appointment in the positions, but he said he believes the TTUHSC and the TTU System deserve someone solely dedicated to each.

In a statement, he said serving the TTUHSC has been the highlight of his career.

“Together, we have made significant contributions to our campus communities that also have a greater global impact in health care,” he said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, honored to have served as president, and excited to continue to lead the Texas Tech University System as chancellor.”

Lori Rice-Spearman, the recently named provost and chief academic officer at TTUHSC, has accepted the role of interim president, the university announced.

According to the statement, Mitchell will work with the Board of Regents in the coming weeks to develop and announce details of the presidential search process.