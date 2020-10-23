TTU Chancellor speaks about his experience getting COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell spoke out Thursday since being diagnosed with COVID-19 just over two weeks ago.

“I do not know how I got it,” said Mitchell. “When you kind of wrack your brain, you can’t figure out exactly where you got it. It really does make you appreciate it differently from the perspective of we need to be vigilant, given what’s going on in Lubbock right now.”

Mitchell said he was feeling much now but that his symptoms were never really severe, saying that when his symptoms started, he thought it was just allergies.

“My assumption was ragweed time,” said Mitchell.

Six days after the start of his symptoms, he realized he had a fever and decided to get tested for the virus, testing positive.

He says he felt fatigued, lost his sense of taste and smell, but felt better after a few days of bed rest.

“One thing that’s distinctly different with COVID-19, relative to, for example, the flu is that it’s just much more contagious,” said Mitchell.

But while there is a surge of cases in Lubbock, Mitchell says Tech is remaining constantly vigilant toward the virus.

“The students at Texas Tech at the present time are not the ones that are causing a surge around the city, not just in this community, but in our other communities as well,” said Mitchell.

While he is no longer showing symptoms, he is urging others to take the virus seriously.

“The way I look at this has nothing to do with politics. We need to all be very vigilant about wearing face masks, about washing our hands, about practicing social distancing. Even though it gets tiresome over time,” said Mitchell.

Currently, while cases in Lubbock have been rising, COVID-19 cases on Tech’s campus are going down, which Mitchell attributes to Tech’s commitment to student safety.