TTU chapter of Phi Kappa Phi recognized as Circle of Excellence Gold chapter

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

The Texas Tech University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi has been recognized as a Circle of Excellence Gold chapter by the national Phi Kappa Phi organization. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, and the Circle of Excellence Gold award is the second-highest commendation a chapter can receive from the organization. The award is given to chapters that exceed expectations in chapter operations and demonstrate sustainability and vitality as a chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.

The Circle of Excellence program was introduced in 2018. The program recognized 108 chapters in the 2019-2020 award year, including 37 with the Gold distinction. Phi Kappa Phi currently has chapters on more than 300 select campuses in the U.S. and the Philippines.

“The Circle of Excellence program recognizes Phi Kappa Phi chapters that have gone above and beyond to promote academic excellence on their campuses,” said Society Executive Director Mary Todd.

The Circle of Excellence Gold honor is given to chapters who scored a 95-99 out of 100 on a criteria scale that evaluates chapter health indicators. By receiving the Gold distinction, the Texas Tech chapter is recognized as a thriving organization that holds annual initiations, upholds the society bylaws, regularly attends chapter training opportunities and submits a chapter-endorsed nominee to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program. The awards utilize data submitted by individual chapters to the national office regarding initiation efforts and yearly service activities, such as volunteering on Arbor Day.

“Texas Tech University’s chapter, with the strong support of the university’s president, provost and deans, is pleased each year to honor the outstanding academic achievements of its undergraduate and graduate students with initiation into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi,” said Angela Lumpkin, Texas Tech chapter president.

Chapters achieving the Circle of Excellence Gold distinction receive:

a commendation letter from the Society sent to chapter officers and campus administration

special recognition on the Phi Kappa Phi website

specially designed logo for use in chapter communications

choice of a $200 cash award or applicable event registration grant

Visit the Phi Kappa Phi website to learn more about the Circle of Excellence program.

About Phi Kappa Phi:

Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.

Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated. Some of the organization’s more notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. Each year, Phi Kappa Phi awards nearly $1 million to qualifying students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants and grants for local and national literacy initiatives. For more information, visit the Phi Kappa Phi website.

(News release from Texas Tech University)