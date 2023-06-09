LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced it will host the third Global Sorghum Association conference. A press release stated the conference was scheduled to take place September 14 to September 18, 2026.

The National Sorghum Producers said that sorghum is an ancient grain that is non-GMO and gluten free. It is an important crop because it has the ability to produce nutritious grain using less water and fertilizer.

According to the release, TTU is a comprehensive public research university and its “diverse research focuses on themes of rural resilience, climate change, food security and One Health.”

The university is the only Texas flagship research university located in the western half of the state, said the release.

In addition, the release mentioned Texas is the second-largest producer of sorghum in the United States.

Research and innovation vice president at TTU, Joseph A. Heppert said, “We are extremely excited that Texas Tech has been selected as the host for the next Global Sorghum Conference.”

During the 2026 conference, the university plans to “catalyze new research and collaboration on high priority topics and strengthen the relationship between producers and researchers through local farm tours” and promote international importance of sorghum.