LUBBOCK, Texas-– Texas Tech University announced it will take the lead in a project that will focus on helping local, state and federal agencies anticipate and address post-disaster needs.

According to a press release TTU will take the lead in the Center of Excellence that will be funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A $3.2 million grant will bring TTU together with Texas A&M University at Galveston, Texas Southern University and other Universities to “establish the Center of Excellence in Climate Resilient Equitable Housing (CECREH).”

An associate professor, Ali Nejat, who works at the Department of Civil, Environmental & Construction Engineering at Texas Tech’s Edward E Whitacre Jr, College of Engineer was awarded the lead on the project and will serve as the center’s director.

Nejat will be accompanied by TTU’s Katharine Hayhoe in the Department of Political Science and Bradley Ewin in the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business.

The release stated that those in the project will work with leading housing, hazards/disasters, environmental justice, urban planning and more.

THE CECREH will join the other two Centers of Excellence nationwide previously funded by HUD to conduct housing and community development research.

“This is an excellent example of how the combination of our values as a college…work together to improve the lives of many,” said Roland Faller, dean of the College of Engineering.