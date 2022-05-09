LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s College of Architecture will release its latest installment of CROP at a launch party at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (May 11) in the Texas Tech College of Architecture building, 1800 Flint Avenue. The launch party will introduce the ninth installment of this student-led publication which began in 2009.

The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary food and refreshments will be provided.

The publication features essays, interviews and design work that reflects the richness of the college’s architectural production and diverse cultural geography of its two campuses: one on the Llano Estacado and the other on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This issue of CROP offers works gathered by the College of Architecture’s students and faculty in Lubbock, Seville and El Paso, as well as the works of various practitioners and guests,” said Upe Flueckiger, interim dean of the College of Architecture. “When our message reaches people outside our discipline, it communicates to them what we do, what our design might offer to them and how we contribute to the larger conversation. In doing so, we send an inspiring message about what we do as architects and what happens at the College of Architecture at Texas Tech.”

Bilingual in English and Spanish, this issue, “SHED,” interprets the word as both a noun and a verb, investigating the double meaning of “to shed” by examining what we store and protect as well as what we disseminate and let go of, articulating the tension between releasing and containing, a matter crucial to architectural production.

The issue contains contributions from students, faculty and alumni both within and beyond the College of Architecture, including Andrew Kovacs, Andrew Zago, Anton Garcia-Abril, Charles Taylor Weak, Chris Taylor, Dalia Munenzon, David Autry, DUST Architects, Erin Cuevas, Ersela Kripa, Esteban Corona, Gabriella Carrillo, Hans Tursack, Jacob Brown, Jana Masset Collatz, Jessica Martin, Joseph Aranha, Kayci Gallagher, Knowhow Shop, Kristina Fisher, ksestudio, Lior Galili, Natalie Kuehl, Nate Imai, Neal Lucas Hitch, Neyran Turan, Nickolas Delacerda, Sarah Aziz, Sierra Honesto, Space Saloon, Stephen Mueller, Stephen Soto and Zahra Safaverdi.

CROP 09: SHED was published with the help of a grant from the prestigious Graham Foundation. Texas Tech joins the list of granted institutions alongside schools such as Harvard University, Yale University, Rice University, the University of London and others.

