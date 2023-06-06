LUBBOCK, Texas— The Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University announced its new dean on Tuesday.

Roland Faller will begin his role as the dean at the college on August 1.

According to a press release, Faller served as the executive associate dean in the College of Engineering at the University of California-Davis. Additionally, he was also an associate dean for graduate studies and for facilities and capital planning.

The release stated that he led the “implementation of online, self sporting master’s programs and certificates, and an upgrade to UC-Davis’ Engineering Design Center.”

To put that in perspective, a research Faller studied focused on “multiscale modeling of soft materials and model and algorithm development.” Faller studied the interactions of the COVID-19 spike protein and theoretical models of 3D printing, TTU said.

“I look forward to Dr. Faller joining the Whitacre College of Engineering and bringing his experience in building collaborative research interactions….,” said TTU Provost and Senior Vice President Ron Hendrick.

Faller stated that he is thrilled to join the growing college and looks “ forward to working with all the great faculty, students, and staff.”