TTU College of Media & Communication dean inducted as president of the AEJMA

David Perlmutter, dean of the Texas Tech University College of Media & Communication, [began] his term as president of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC) August 9.

After being elected as vice president for the 2017-18 term, Perlmutter moved up the leadership ladder to president-elect for 2018-19. He [was] officially installed for the 2019-20 term during the AEJMC Annual Conference in Toronto, Canada.

“It’s often said that the highest honor you can get is the vote of your peers,” Perlmutter said. “It’s an incredible honor that after my 30-plus year career, I can serve as president of this organization.”

AEJMC focuses on promoting high standards for journalism and mass communication education, comprehensive research, a multicultural society and educational curriculum, and defends the freedom of communication for a better profession, informed public and level of understanding. Founded in 1912 and with more than 3,700 members, AEJMC is the oldest and largest journalism and mass communication organization at the collegiate level.

Perlmutter said he has been a member of the organization and has attended the annual conference for more than 30 years. Many faculty members in the College of Media & Communication are involved as well.

In his role as president, Perlmutter will oversee the organization as well as work with various committees to propel the organization forward and to best serve its members. Along with the duties that come with this role, each president typically focuses on one main initiative during their term. Perlmutter said his for 2019-20 is career services.

“I want young scholars and young teachers to come to the conference and get all sorts of good and practical advice that will help them moving forward in their career,” Perlmutter said.

Perlmutter has served as dean of the college since July 2013. Before arriving at Texas Tech, he was the director of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Iowa and the associate dean for graduate studies and research at the William Allen White School of Journalism & Mass Communications at the University of Kansas.

He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania and his doctorate degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

During his presidency, Perlmutter will work with president-elect Tim Vos from the University of Missouri and newly elected vice president Susan Keith from Rutgers University. Their official start date will be Oct. 1.

“Under Dean Perlmutter’s leadership, the College of Media & Communication has achieved unparalleled levels of excellence,” said Amy Koerber, College of Media & Communication associate dean for faculty success. “He has fostered a culture that is vibrant and student-centered, and he has inspired faculty and students to achieve greatness in all the areas that are central to Texas Tech’s mission ­­­— including teaching and research, as well as outreach and engagement.”

Clara McKenney, director of marketing, College of Media & Communication, Texas Tech University, 806-834-5416 or clara.mckenney@ttu.edu

