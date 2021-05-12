TTU commencement schedule announced for Spring 2021 graduates

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by Texas Tech University)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:

Texas Tech University will host spring commencement ceremonies.

WHEN: 
5 p.m. Friday (May 14)

5 p.m. Saturday (May 15)

WHERE
Jones AT&T Stadium

EVENT:
For field access, media may use the ramp at the southwest corner of Jones AT&T Stadium. Once on the field, remain near the walls either on the sides or behind the graduates sitting on the field.

Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream.

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.

(News release from Texas Tech University)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar