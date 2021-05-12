TTU commencement schedule announced for Spring 2021 graduates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:

Texas Tech University will host spring commencement ceremonies.

WHEN:

5 p.m. Friday (May 14)

5 p.m. Saturday (May 15)

WHERE:

Jones AT&T Stadium

EVENT:

For field access, media may use the ramp at the southwest corner of Jones AT&T Stadium. Once on the field, remain near the walls either on the sides or behind the graduates sitting on the field.

Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream.

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.

