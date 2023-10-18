LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford, Jr. was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Texas Tech Athletics, this is Bradford’s second time being named a semi-finalist for the award. The first time was in 2021.

The award is “given [to] college football’s top student-athlete who has ‘demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field,'” the release stated.

Texas Tech Athletics referred to Bradford as the “driving force” behind TTU’s football program.

Bradford has served as a four-year starter for TTU football and has formed “one of the top interior defensive line tandems” with fellow Red Raider Jaylon Hutchins.

The top three finalists will be announced on December 13, and the winner will be revealed on February 2024.